Heber man charged with rape of local teen appears in court

A Heber City man charged in the alleged rape of a Tooele teen made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday.

Ruben Armando Flores, 20, is charged with two counts of first-degree felony rape and one count of forcible sodomy.

A Tooele City police officer was dispatched to an area hospital in regard to a rape on Aug. 15, according to a probable cause statement. The responding officer spoke with the 17-year-old victim, who said she met Flores on Facebook and agreed to go on a date with him.

The victim said Flores picked her up from her home to go to a nearby park where they agreed they could talk and get to know each other, the statement said. When they reached a nearby power maintenance building, the victim said Flores told her to face the wall, then pulled down her pants and underwear and raped her.

The victim said she told Flores she didn’t want to have sex and he said, “We will see about that,” the probable cause statement said. She said she was in shock and did not fight Flores off.

Afterward, the victim said she was afraid of Flores and went with him to eat dinner, the statement said. The victim said after dinner, they drove to a gate near a canyon and Flores parked the vehicle and asked her to give him oral sex, which she told him she didn’t want to do.

Flores then forced her to give him oral sex and then he raped her again, the victim told police, according to the probable cause statement.

On Aug. 19, Tooele City police interviewed Flores and he told investigators the victim had told him she didn’t want to have sex prior to the alleged rape and he admitted to pulling down her pants and underwear. He said the rest of what happened was consensual.

The responding officer did a criminal history search on Flores on Aug. 21 and found Flores had been convicted of rape in 2016, when he would have been 17 or 18 years old.

During his initial appearance in court on Monday, bail was set at $250,000 for Flores, who hired a private attorney. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Flores is scheduled to return to 3rd District Court on Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates for a scheduling conference and bail hearing.