Our wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Helen Claxton-Crosby, was received home to our Father in Heaven and her many loved ones on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Helen was born on Aug. 6, 1931, to Willis and Minnie Claxton in Baxley, Georgia. She married Earl E. Crosby, Sr. on May 10, 1951. They had two children: their favorite daughter, Sara Ann (Lemmon) and their favorite son, Earl E. Crosby, Jr. Earl and Helen also cared for foster children for many years in their home.

Helen was a woman of many talents. Her favorite was that of taking care of her family. She was a protective and loving mother. She prepared the best southern meals, which we will miss so much! We feel very blessed to have such a caring mother.

She had a great talent for quilting. Many of us received her works of art that we will forever cherish. She was in the quilt guild and had monthly sewing get-togethers in her home where she shared her knowledge and created cherished friendships.

She also had a talent for painting. Her home is decorated with very beautiful paintings. She enjoyed a beautiful yard and vegetable garden that her husband worked in with his talents as well. She always loved to participate in the annual fair and received many awards for her food and garden entries. One of her favorite loves was that of collecting salt and pepper shakers. The light in her eyes as one more set was added to her collection was unmistakable. The salt and pepper collection also brought joy to many others as they would seek out another set to give her as gifts.

She is survived by her brother, Earl Claxton of Georgia; daughter, Sara Lemmon, (Wayne); son, Earl Crosby, Jr., (Debbie); granddaughter, Stacey Hainke; grandson, Steve “JR” Stevens; granddaughter, Jenny Crosby-Tenney; grandson, Nicholas Crosby; 8 great grandchildren; a special brother and sister, Dallas Claxton of Georgia and Ruby Vaughn of Florida; and many nephews and nieces. We all love her very much and will truly miss her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Earl E. Crosby, Sr., and family siblings.

Our many thanks and love goes out to all the people who have been at our side to help and comfort us at this difficult time. We love you all very much.

Viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3. The funeral service will be on Wednesday, April 4 at 11 a.m. with a viewing one-hour prior to the service. All services will be held at the LDS Church located on 428 S. Hale Street, Grantsville, Utah.