On Oct. 12, 2019, Helen D. Paulos, loving wife and mother, passed away due to natural causes. Helen was born Jan. 17, 1927, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Harry Humphry Jones and Sophronia Jones Dubois. She graduated from Provo High School in 1945 and married John A. Paulos on Oct. 29, 1947. She worked at the Tooele Army Depot for 30 years in transportation. The last three years she was an adjutant to the commanding officer. She was a founding member of the Beta Sigma Phi and a past president of the Ladies of Elks. She loved to entertain and hosted many beautiful parties for her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Greg, Mike (Tonnie), Anna Marett (Mike); six grandchildren; one great grandchild; her brother, Garth Jones; and sisters, Renee McFarland and Jeanie Benson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; and son, John Christopher.

A visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 18, noon to 1 p.m., and funeral services are immediately following at Tate Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Main St., Tooele, Utah. Interment at Tooele City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to be made to Camp Wapiti through Tooele Elks Lodge #1673 or charity of your choice. May her memory be eternal.