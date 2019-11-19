Helen Marie Copley Christiansen

Our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and friend was called home to join her husband, parents, and brother Nov. 14, 2019.

Helen was born June 24, 1940, to John B. and Helen Smith Copley in Salt Lake City, Utah. The family welcomed John Stephan Copley on Oct. 17, 1941. Helen and John attended elementary school in Salt Lake City before moving to Tooele, Utah.

Helen’s mother and her mother’s family migrated from Scotland to Salt Lake City, Utah, after joining The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Helen’s great-grandfather was the gate keeper at the Salt Lake Temple. Grandma Copley always made Scottish shortbread at Christmas. Grandma’s Scottish shortbread recipe became Helen and her family’s favorite recipe and has now become a family Christmas tradition. Helen’s father, John B Copley, was born and raised in Kentucky. He lied about his age and joined the army when he was 16 years old. While stationed in Utah his friends organized a blind date where he met and then married Helen Marie Smith. The family referred to John as Grandpa Copley, and loved to listen to his stories about his family, Kentucky and his fishing trips. Helen was very proud of her heritage, her parents and adored and respected her brother, John Copley. Helen and her sister-in-law, Jane Copley, have worked together for countless hours and many years researching and documenting the Copley and Smith family genealogy.

Helen married Wayne Christiansen on April 5, 1957, in Tooele. After the ceremony Wayne pushed Helen down Main Street in a wheelbarrow. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake City temple in 2018. Helen’s own family was small and her relatives were scattered around the country. When she married Wayne she married the whole Christiansen family. She loved the big family parties and family reunions. They started their lives in Tooele, then moved to Grantsville where they raised their family. Helen said that of all the careers and positions that a women could have in this life, the one she wanted the most was to be a mother. Helen and Wayne had six children, Toni (Danny) Dickman, Vicki (Keith) Cordova, Bud Christiansen, Bill (DeAnn) Christiansen, Clint (Kristi) Christiansen, and Amy (Rick) Palmer. The family grew to include 19 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Helen’s family was the priority in her life. She made every child and grandchild feel like they were her favorite and they knew they were loved. They all love their Grandma Helen. She was always reaching out to her family as well as others to help. She never missed sending birthday or holiday cards to her loved ones. She made sure all the grandkids had a treat for every Valentine’s Day and Halloween.

Helen was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions serving others. Helen retired from Tooele Army Depot and also worked for the Tooele School District and Walmart. She received many awards and recognitions while working during her employment at Tooele Army Depot.

Helen taught unconditional love and forgiveness by the way she lived her life. She was selfless and humble, always putting other’s needs first. Helen was a kind gentle loving spirit and treated everyone she knew with kindness and respect. There are no words to express how much she will be missed by her family and friends.

A viewing will be held Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 428 S. Hale St., in Grantsville. Interment will follow at the Grantsville Cemetery. Services under the direction of Didericksen Memorial.