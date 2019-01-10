Help sought for annual homeless count

Annual point-in-time count to take place at end of January ♦

The Tooele County’s Local Homeless Coordinating Council is looking for help counting homeless people.

Volunteers are needed to conduct in-depth surveys with people sleeping outside, in cars and in abandoned buildings in the early mornings of Jan. 24, 25 and 26.

“We anticipate the need of upwards of 30 volunteers,” said Brad Gillies, Tooele County Health Department business manager, a member of the LHCC.

Every year the Department of Housing and Urban Development requires the county participate in the annual count of homeless people to be eligible to receive state and federal funds to help with homeless assistance.

HUD requires that the count take place on the same days statewide.

Homeless people, according to HUD guidelines, include people sleeping in a sheltered facility and those sleeping in places not fit for human habitation, including out-of-doors, in vehicles, campers or trailers without utilities, and in abandoned buildings.

Local volunteers will be sent in groups to areas where homeless people are likely to be found from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Jan. 24, 25 and 26.

A one-hour training for volunteers will be held on Jan. 22 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Room 180 of the Tooele County Health Department at 151 N. Main Street in Tooele City.

Snacks, hot drinks, and water will be provided for volunteers during the count at the health department, according to Gillies.

The process will be explained in more detail during the Jan. 22 training. For additional information, contact Gillies at 435-277-2463 or bgillies@tooelehealth.org.