Helping Hand for our Medical Workers

Rotarians Reach Out and Feed the Essential ♦

The Tooele Valley Rotary Club joined the Mountain West Medical Center board members and community volunteers to come together to make comfort food packages for our hospital heroes. At the present time, the hospital cafeteria can only provide food for their patients.

Food and treats were purchased from private contributions and Rotarians to make ready-to-go meals and snacks to assist the MWMC staff of 200. The care packages will be available into the month of October.

The medical staff was emotional and grateful to be on the receiving end of kindness.

As the number of COVID-19 cases steadily rises in the community, so do the number of patients at MWMC. The staff is stepping up and doing what it takes to care for the weak. These long hours can take a toll on the most experienced personnel in the medical field. They are pleading with everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

Each month the local Rotary club meets to provide a service in the community. Tera Porter, the Tooele Rotary club president said, “Tooele may be small but we are mighty. We want our medical heroes to know we are here for them.”

The Tooele Valley Rotary Club is a great place for anyone who has the desire to make Tooele and the world a better place.

Opportunities for service exist in our community as well as globally. Please contact Sharon Falardeau to learn how you can participate in a local service project or become a member of Tooele Valley Rotary Club. Sharon can be reached at falardeau.sharon@gmail.com