Herbert B. Cardenas returned home to our Heavenly Father on Jan. 17, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Herb is survived by his wife of 38 years Doreen Cardenas; his children Krystal (Joshua), Richard (Guille), Sylvia, and Antonio (Jessica); his grandchildren Davina, Emma, and Clovia; and his siblings Edna Lopez (Matt), Toby Cardenas (Stacy), Jimmy Cardenas, and Monica Lee (Scott). He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Cardenas, Ramona Cardenas, infant siblings Herbert and Monica, sister Doris Cardenas, and in-laws Ralph and Dorothy Maestas.

Herbert was born in Taos, New Mexico, Dec. 25, 1963. He grew up in Tooele, Utah, where he met Doreen, the love of his life. They moved to Salt Lake City, where they raised their four children. Herbert lived for his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed his music while staring at the moon and stars, taking vacations with his family, fishing, camping, and hanging with the dogs.

Anyone who knew Herbert knows he had a big heart. He would help anyone who asked and those that just looked to be down on their luck. He loved fiercely and deeply, and we take comfort knowing that he is looking down upon us, protecting all whom he loved.

Services will be held at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Rd., West Jordan, Utah. A viewing, rosary, and eulogy will be held Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Viewing from 4 to 5 p.m., rosary and eulogy from 5 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. Friends may visit one hour prior to the funeral services. Interment will follow at the Memorial Redwood Cemetery.

Herbert’s family would like to sincerely thank the St. Mark’s Hospital staff who took care of him and his family during this trying time. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be sent in his name to KRCL 90.9 FM, Herb’s favorite radio station.