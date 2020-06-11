Herbert: no change in state risk status until cases go down, data analyzed

Use of masks, social distancing, and good hygiene urged ♦

Governor Gary Herbert and the state epidemiologist, Angela Dunn, held a press conference today at 12:35 p.m. to update individuals in the state about the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Dunn, there have been a total of 13,252 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus virus illness in Utah.

Since Wednesday there have been 388 new confirmed cases included in that total cases. There have been 968 hospitalizations total with 119 individuals currently in the hospital.

Utah has also seen 131 deaths, with three individuals dying since yesterday.

The state has been experiencing an increase in cases since Memorial Day with 200-300 cases per day since the holiday, according to Dunn.

Some areas in the state are not experiencing an increase of cases because social distancing is naturally happening in the communities, Dunn said.

The number of cases in the state may be rising because individuals are not social distancing, gathering in higher numbers, and not wearing a face mask when going out in public said Dunn during the press conference.

“It is essential that we all modify our behaviors to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Dunn.

According to Herbert, the state will stay in the current phase of the virus until the number of cases goes down and data is analyzed.

Herbert also reiterated Dunn’s advice to wear a face mask when social distancing is not possible, practice good hygiene, and practice social distancing.

“Those who don’t wear a mask are endangering not only themselves, but their neighbors and friends. We all have a role to play and we will take that seriously by doing our best,” said Herbert.