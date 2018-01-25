Herbert seeks collaboration to build better society

State of the State address highlights the ‘good that comes from doing hard things’ ♦

Gov. Gary Herbert praised Utah’s teamwork and called for continued collaboration to solve the big problems in society during his 2018 State of the State address.

Herbert delivered his ninth State of the State address to a joint meeting of the Utah Senate and House of Representatives at the State Capitol Wednesday night.

After quickly assuring listeners the state of the state is exceptional, Herbert set aside the usual talk of the state’s accomplishments and legislative priorities and turned his focus to tackling “our big challenges of today.”

“Tonight, I want to talk about the good that comes from doing the hard things,” Herbert said. “I would like to talk about building our future together, about how we perpetuate our unique culture of self-reliance and personal responsibility, and how, together, we can build a better, kinder and a more civil world.”

While things like funding education, rewriting the tax code, broadening the tax base while keeping the tax rate low, out-of-the-box thinking on transportation funding, and cleaning Utah’s air are important, working together to find solutions to hard problems is essential to the state’s prosperity, according to Herbert.

“It is sometimes tempting to think it is what we do with policies, with procedures and with appropriations that makes all the difference in the well-being of our state,” Herbert said. “But I firmly believe that what is most important for our prosperity and our well-being, today and 100 years from now, is a strong culture of work, self-reliance, shared responsibility and mutual respect.”

After citing collaborative examples that have already produced progress in Utah’s education and economy sectors, Herbert went on to talk about ongoing collaborative efforts in homelessness and youth suicide prevention.

“Perhaps the best example of working together on a tough issue is when we said ‘No more!’ to the lawlessness in the Rio Grande neighborhood,” he said.

Herbert’s cabinet, along with legislators, law enforcement, county and city leaders, and members of the community, collaborated to take on the problem of the Rio Grande neighborhood, according to Herbert.

“The mantra of the operation became: ‘shoulder-to-shoulder, no credit, no blame,’” he said.

While not ready to declare victory, Operation Rio Grande has already disrupted drug trafficking, reduced crime, cleaned up streets and parks, increased treatment services, and provided job opportunities, he said.

Herbert then addressed youth suicide.

“The fact that suicide has become the leading cause of death among our young people horrifies me,” he said. “Just as we could not ignore the human tragedy in the Rio Grande area, we must never ignore the human tragedy of suicide.”

A youth suicide task force, led by Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, was recently organized by Herbert.

The task force includes representatives of civic, health, educational and ecclesiastical organizations. It has a Feb. 15 deadline to come up with a plan for immediate action.

“This session, together, we will find solutions,” Herbert said.

During the minority party response to Herbert’s address, Democratic Party leadership found few areas of disagreement with the governor’s remarks.

“Many of the platitudes the governor has set for the state of Utah we kind of agree with,” said Senate Majority Leader Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City. “We want to see action. When you talk about education, we want to see that infrastructure addressed. We want to make sure that money is there for our children.”

House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, said he senses a degree of complacency or self satisfaction.

“We are doing well in Utah,” he said. “And because we are doing well in Utah, we need to step up in a more vigorous and a more aggressive way and in many ways in a more self-sacrificing way to ensure that people that are left behind aren’t left behind any more.”

Tooele County’s Republican Party is already headed in the direction of collaboration and unity in solving community problems, according to Holly Rabanne, Tooele County Republican Party chairwoman.

“I’m very proud of what we heard from the governor tonight,” Rabanne said. “He focused on collaboration. I liked what he said about ‘no credit, no blame.’”

Rabanne described how the county Republican Party has refocused the party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner, which will be held on Feb. 3.

“We’re not going to have speeches from candidates,” Rabanne said. “We decided to focus on unity. We have invited Attorney General Sean Reyes to speak about the opioid epidemic that is affecting our county and how we can educate and help families affected by it.”

Herbert closed his speech with a tribute to Matt Hillyard, the son of Sen. Lyle Hillyard and Alice Hillyard of Logan.

Born with Down’s Syndrome, Matt Hillyard passed away about three weeks ago at the age of 42, according to Herbert.

“Matt taught me to live every day to the fullest,” Herbert said. “Matt greeted everyone with a hug. Matt loved unconditionally. In Matt’s eyes there were only winners, no losers. … Matt taught me to be the best you can be — do the most that you can do. Matt taught me to sing loud, even when you’re off key. He taught me to eat every pancake like it’s the first pancake you’ve ever tried and the last pancake you’ll ever eat. … So this session, let’s make a goal and from now on, let’s all live like Matt.”