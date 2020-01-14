Herbert seeks more education funding in 2020 state budget

Governor targets education, air quality, mental health, Medicaid and open space with additional dollars ♦

Following his support of a decrease in the education-earmarked state income tax, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert proposed a budget for the 2021 fiscal year with a $292 million increase in funding for public education.

Herbert unveiled his 2021 state budget recommendations in a conference held at This is the Place Heritage Park on Jan. 8.

Included in Herbert’s budget recommendation is an increase of $292 in state-directed funding for public education, bringing the total state funding for education to $4.9 million in 2021.

“Education has always been, and continues to be, my number one budget priority,” Herbert said. “That is why, this year, we are investing $4.9 billion in K-12 public education, and over $1.6 billion in higher education.”

The proposed increase in state public education spending includes: $150.5 million for a 4.5% increase in the value of enrollment-based funding, $34 million for enrollment growth, $21.1 million for local levy guarantee programs, $23.2 million for the Teacher and Student Success Program, $18.6 million for increasing kindergarten student funding to support optional enhanced kindergarten, and $10.2 million for the K-12 Computer Science Initiative to ensure that all K-12 students have access to computer science courses.

The proposed spending increase also includes: $5 million for an apprenticeship program for students experiencing intergenerational poverty, $4.3 million for locally hired and supervised operational excellence staff in schools, $3.3 million for the Teacher Salary Supplement Program and $2.3 million for the Beverley Taylor Sorenson Arts Learning Program.

Other budget recommendations by Herbert include $100 million to improve Utah’s air quality by increasing the public transit budget and increasing electric vehicle infrastructure.

“These investments will help us achieve our goal of reducing annual statewide per capita emissions by 25% by 2026,” Herbert said.

Herbert also wants the state to spend $40 million to create an endowment for open space and outdoor recreation infrastructure.

The governor also wants to direct $30.5 million of new funding toward new mental health services such as new crisis response units, crisis receiving centers, and other mental health resources.

“In recent years, I have become increasingly familiar with the mental health challenges many in our population face,” Herbert said. “These challenges are complex, painful, and real. They affect so many of us, and many of the people we love.”

To see the governor’s complete 2021 budget recommendations go to https://gomb.utah.gov/current-budget/.