Herbert: Utah is ‘just the best’

Housing, transportation, air quality are key growth issues ♦

Gov. Gary Herbert spent time in his State of the State address talking about Utah’s past and future while making the case that presently Utah is in great shape.

Herbert delivered his 11th and final State of the State address on Wednesday night before a joint meeting of the state House and Senate with a full gallery of onlookers.

“The state of the state is,” Herbert said. “Well, we’re just the best.”

Utah has led the way in the past and is leading today, according to Hebert.

“This year, we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment.,” he said. “It’s also been 150 years since Seraph Young became the first woman in the nation to vote, right here in Utah.”

Herbert went on to mention the statue of Martha Hughes Cannon, the first female state Senator, that the state is sending to Washington, D.C. for display in the nation’s capitol building.

“I would like to ask all of our female elected officials, who are carrying on the legacy of Dr. Cannon, to stand and be recognized,” Herbert said. “You are proving that a Utah woman’s place is in the House and in the Senate.”

Utah’s pioneer ancestors were included in Hebert’s speech.

“Our pioneer ancestors journeyed to the Salt Lake Valley in search of a better life and new opportunities,” he said. “On their journey, they planted crops that they would never harvest, and improved trails on which they would never again set foot. They did this because they knew that there would be others who would follow.”

Herbert, who sent a letter to President Donald Trump that said Utah is willing to continue to participate in the international refugee resettlement program, mentioned modern-day pioneers that have come to Utah to seek a “better life and new opportunities.”

“One such person is Mohammad Alsoudani, a 23-year-old refugee from Iraq, who came to America six years ago,” Herbert said. “In high school, he worked a part-time job to help support his family while working hard to graduate and to learn English. His hard work paid off. He is now employed by NAV, a tech company in Salt Lake. He is making a six-figure salary.”

Speaking of the state’s future, Herbert said the state’s population is expected to reach 5.8 million by the year 2065.

Preparing for the future of growth is today’s task, according to Herbert.

Herbert mentioned three specific growth related challenges: housing affordability, transportation and air quality.

He used the word “reimagine” more than once while describing answers to these challenges.

“Utah’s continued growth has created a very tight housing market, which is driving up the costs to purchase or to rent,” he said. “It’s time to consider making our land use zoning laws, and building codes more responsive to our growing population and market needs when it comes to housing affordability. This means we need to reimagine what our communities and houses will look like in the future.”

Looking at public transportation and spending more money on it is an important part of the solution to how we will move all these people around in the future, according to Herbert.

“We need to boldly reimagine our roads to safely accommodate cars, mass transit, bikes, pedestrians, and even those scooters. We should make commuting by transit as easy as commuting by car,” he said.

Herbert used his State of the State address to plug his budget request, which includes $34 million for a down payment for improvements in heavy rail, light rail, and bus rapid transit. His budget request also includes a $100 million investment in transportation and mass transit.

Improving transportation will also help address air quality, according to Herbert.

His budget request includes $66 million for fast electric vehicle charging stations.

“We’ve also worked hard to bring Tier 3 fuels to the state,” Herbert said. “Newer cars using this fuel can see an 80% reduction in emissions, which is like taking four out of every five cars off of the road.”

In reference to the tax reform passage passed by the Legislature last month and repealed by the Legislature this month, Herbert looked up and over his shoulder.

“Above me are the Latin words ‘Vox Populi’ — which literally means the ‘voice of the people,’” he said. “The voice of the people is an essential part of representative government, and it is the reason that the tax bill passed during December’s special session will not be implemented.”

His comments drew a small applause that echoed in the meeting chamber and stopped abruptly.

“Tax modernization is still needed in order to have sustainable funding for public education, Medicaid, and other critical, core government services,” he went on to say.

Herbert grew emotional as he drew near the end of his final address.

“Exactly 10 years ago, I stood here and delivered my first State of the State address,” he said. “Next year, someone else will stand here in my place. It has been an amazing decade. We’ve had a great run together. … Let’s not allow anything dividing our nation to divide our state. Let’s build our friendships based on mutual respect, better communication, and the strengthening of our partnerships.”

Editor’s note: See the full text of Gov. Herbert’s 2020 State of the State Address here on our website.