Heuser’s presented with benefit funds

Tooele Transcript Bulletin readers, other county residents, and even some people from beyond the borders of Tooele County responded to the call for donations to the 2022 Tooele Transcript Benefit Fund.

Those donations allowed Tooele Transcript Bulletin president Bruce Dunn to present the Heuser family of Tooele with a check for $6,896 on Friday morning Dec. 23.

Jacob and Jadyn Heuser have two children, Stormie, 4, and Keanu,1.

Keanu was born with a rare heart abnormality called Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries or CCTG.

Transposition of the great arteries is a serious congenital heart defect, in which the two main arteries leaving the heart are reversed, or transposed.

The Heusers traveled to California in November for the first of three surgeries to correct the transposition performed by one of two surgeons in the country that can perform this surgery.

Keanu tolerated the surgery well and is continuing to recover at home.

In this first surgery a band was placed around Keanu’s heart to help it strengthen to the point that hopefully in April 2023 the doctor can surgically swap the transposed arteries.

During the time leading up to Keanu’s first surgery the family got into their first home. It was a place that was prepared for Keanu to recover after surgery.

Within a few months leading up to Keanu’s first surgery, Jacob was let go from his job. His income was used to secure their housing for the mortgage payment as he was the only one working given the circumstances. The job loss placed further financial burdens on the family as they struggled to keep their home.

Two weeks before leaving for Keanu’s surgery, Jacob found a new job at Sandtec Automotive in Tooele City where he is training as an auto mechanic.

Although the family has insurance, not all bills are covered. Travel and lodging expenses are not covered.

According to a family friend that nominated the Heuser’s for the benefit fund, “the family is still struggling with keeping up with house payments, bills, saving for more travel expenses, let alone having money to provide for Christmas. This family needs a break from bad news. This would be a blessing and provide some peace and security that would help them focus on what’s needed most, Keanu’s recovery.”

The Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund is still accepting donations for the Heuser family.

Donations for the benefit fund can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah 84074. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s office at 58 N. Main Street, south of Tooele City Hall.

The Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund is a non-profit organization recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) charity. All proceeds will be presented to the Heuser family.