High number of crashes on SR-36

The number of accidents this year on SR-36 have made Utah Highway Patrol officers nervous. So much that some UHP officers have discussed asking UDOT for a new traffic light.

On Monday morning UHP officers were called to the intersection at Village Boulevard and state Route 36 for a three-car accident.

“There was a vehicle traveling northbound,” said Lieut. Cody McCoy with the Utah Highway Patrol. “The car going northbound went to turn left to go west and as it was turning there was a vehicle traveling southbound. The southbound vehicle struck the car turning left and the car turning left got pushed over and hit a car that was going eastbound to turn south.”

Although McCoy couldn’t tell the Transcript Bulletin how many crashes have occurred on SR-36 this year compared to last year, he did say that there have been a lot.

The problem area of the road seems to be from Bates Canyon to Mills Junction, he said.

“There have been a lot of traffic accidents on SR-36 where people are failing to yield to those turning left,” said McCoy. “They aren’t paying attention and making sure it is clear and safe before they turn.”

Since UDOT took out the red and green left turn light to turn onto Stansbury Parkway a month ago, an accident occurred there.

Prior to the change, drivers would have to wait to turn west onto Stansbury Parkway until the green turn arrow showed up.

‘We had a pretty bad one there a week and a half ago where a car turned left and went head on with a truck pulling a camp trailer,” said McCoy. “I think the green arrow helped prevent crashes but now it flashes yellow. People need to pay more attention when it comes to flashing yellow lights. Since they changed that light from green to flashing yellow, we did have that serious accident there with significant injuries.”

Although the Utah Highway Patrol haven’t talked specifically about changing the left turn light at Stansbury Parkway from flashing yellow to red and green again, many troopers want to talk to UDOT about it, because of the high rate of speed in the area.

Other than drivers not paying attention when they are turning left, the Highway Patrol is seeing lots of distracted driving.

“We are seeing a lot of people on their phones or not paying attention to the road,” said McCoy. “Please pay attention and have patience. Leave some room in between you and the car in front of you. We could really cut down on these crashes if people started paying attention to the road and not being distracted.”