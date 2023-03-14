High school boys tennis preview

Grantsville 2022 record: 6-4, 3-1 in 3A Region 13 (finished 2nd)

Under head coach Brad Sutton, the Cowboys boys tennis team looks to add to the successes of the 2022 season.

After winning the 3A Region 13 tournament, the Cowboys placed fourth out of nine teams during the 3A State Tennis Tournament, finishing only 11 points behind the champion Waterford High School team last May.

Having shut out its opponent on four occasions during the regular season, the season also included three first-place finishes during meets over the season, as well as two third-place results.

With nine seniors moving on from last year, the Cowboys will run with a younger team bringing up seven seniors and only five juniors heading into 2023. The rest of the team is composed of two sophomores and 14 freshmen.

Grantsville began the season Monday against Tooele and will host its first game on Thursday when American Heritage visits the Cowboys.

Stansbury 2022 record: 4-7, 1-5 in 5A Region 7 (finished 5th)

Stansbury High head coach Bob Haines and the rest of the boys tennis team are ready to kickoff their 2023 campaign this week, after a two-week pause presented challenges in the team’s practice schedule.

“We virtually had no court, because of the snow and everything else,” Haines said on Monday. “Our courts this week just started getting to the point where they’re actually playable, so today we started our first actual practice.”

Despite the stunted start, he doesn’t believe this will hinder the team’s performance, as Haines was able to get the team access to indoor courts at the Liberty Hills Tennis Center in Salt Lake City. With a younger team this year, which saw the departure of only two seniors from 2021-22, Haines recognizes that his team is emerging and will likely be a “middle-of-the-road”

“This year I have four seniors that are impact players… so we’re starting to become more competitive,” Haines said. “Our skillset is becoming better and better all the time.”

And while the team has yet to get a sense of , with the limited practice sessions, Haines is still confident in his team’s ability to string together a quality season.

“I’m optimistic about it, I think we’re going to do really well,” he said. “The 5A (region) is very competitive, the teams at the top are very good, but we’re competitive and we win a lot of our matches against teams in our region.”

The Stallions’ season began on Tuesday at home against Box Elder and will remain home for upcoming games against Judge Memorial on Thursday and a game against East High School on March 20.

Tooele 2022 record: 2-7 overall, 1-5 in 5A Region 7 (finished 6th)

After a season that started out rough and put the Tooele High Buffaloes boys tennis team in a hole in the standings, a strong finish ended the year with much to be optimistic about for the 2023 campaign.

According to head coach Lyle Nielson, the team’s skills grew as the season went along and, although they lost three of their top four singles players, the addition of four seniors to his varsity squad should step in to keep the team in the thick of things this year.

“We ended up taking third in 1 and 2 doubles in our region,” Nielsen said. “We also had our number one singles take 4th in region.”

And while Tooele is in a very competitive 5A region, Nielsen has full confidence that his team will be able to hold its own against the likes of Stansbury and Uintah.

“I believe we will be better this year because the seniors are solid and played a lot in the offseason,” Nielson added. “We will be deeper than we have been in the past.”

The Buffaloes played their first home game on Monday against Grantsville and will host Ben Lomond on Thursday after traveling to Delta on March 15.