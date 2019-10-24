High School Cross Country State Champs

The Stansbury boys cross country team hold up the trophy they won at the UHSAA state cross country championship on Wednesday at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City. The team won with a score of 50, beating out second-place finisher Cedar City.

Stansbury senior Carson Belnap wears the first-place medal.

Belnap nears the finish line to claim the 4A boys state championship. Belnap finished the race with a time of 15:24.1, 20.8 seconds before second-place Bailey Oswald from Cedar City.

Grantsville’s Porter Whitworth nears the finish line to claim the 3A boys cross country state championship. Whitworth ran the course at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

Whitworth wears the first-place medal.