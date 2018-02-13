Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Stansbury High School senior Anthony Herrera reacts after winning the Class 4A state championship in the 138-pound weight class in a 9-7 decision on Saturday in the finals over Mountain Crest High School’s Jace Dart. The state championship wrestling tournament was held at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday and Saturday.
  • Grantsville High state champions Savannah Thomas and Hadlee Begay wear the medals they won at the Class 3A state swimming championships.
  • Hadlee Begay high-fives second place finisher Grace Smith from Rowland Hall after winning the 100-yard butterfly.
  • Savannah Thomas after competing in the 100-yard breaststroke and winning first place at the state competition at the Wasatch Aquatic Center in Heber City on Thursday.

February 13, 2018
High School State Champions 2018

Tooele County saw three of its own capture state championships this past weekend, forever placing their names in the history books.

On Thursday, Grantsville’s Savannah Thomas and Hadlee Begay became the first Grantsville High School Cowboys to win individual state swimming championships. Thomas won the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke titles in Class 3A, while Begay was the 3A champ in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle.

Two days later, Stansbury High School senior Anthony Herrera became the second Stallion in as many years to win a wrestling state championship. He captured the Class 4A 138-pound championship with a 9-7 decision over Mountain Crest’s Jace Dart — who has Tooele County ties of his own.

Francie Aufdemorte

Photo Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Francie Aufdemorte is photo editor for the Tooele Transcript-Bulletin. A Tooele County native, she graduated from Tooele High School in 1989, and with a degree in English from the University of Utah in 2001. She next studied filmmaking at the New York Film Academy in 2005, from which she earned a certificate of completion. Her ties to community journalism begin in 2005 when she worked for the Magna Times for two years, handling everything from classified advertising to editing and proofing news stories. While there she also created and maintained a new website for the newspaper. In 2007, she opened a Salt Lake-based studio called Book Cliff Photography. As principle photographer, she worked both editorial and commercial assignments, including portraiture and weddings. As photo editor, Aufdemorte photographs news, features, sports and advertising for the Transcript-Bulletin and supplemental publications, while also managing and assigning the newspaper’s freelance photographers.

Latest posts by Francie Aufdemorte (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top