High School State Champions 2018

Tooele County saw three of its own capture state championships this past weekend, forever placing their names in the history books.

On Thursday, Grantsville’s Savannah Thomas and Hadlee Begay became the first Grantsville High School Cowboys to win individual state swimming championships. Thomas won the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke titles in Class 3A, while Begay was the 3A champ in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle.

Two days later, Stansbury High School senior Anthony Herrera became the second Stallion in as many years to win a wrestling state championship. He captured the Class 4A 138-pound championship with a 9-7 decision over Mountain Crest’s Jace Dart — who has Tooele County ties of his own.