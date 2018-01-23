Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Tooele’s Brayden Davis competes in the 200-yard freestyle.
  • Grantsville freshman Hadlee Begay swims the 100-yard butterfly.
  • Zaxton Hillman smiles after winning the 50-yard freestyle.
  • Grantsville junior Kylee Haycock competes in the 200-yard individual medley.
  • Scott Howsden leads the way in the 100-yard butterfly.
  • Tooele’s Aspen Grgich completes the backstroke leg of the 200-yard IM.
  • Grantsville’s Courtney Jorgensen swims the 500-yard freestyle.
  • Tooele’s Grayson Seal wins the 200-yard individual medley.
  • Tooele’s Sharon Seals leads the way in the 50-yard freestyle.
  • Stansbury’s Destin Kunz prepares to make a turn during the 100-yard butterfly.
  • Stansbury’s Kally Morris competes in the 100-yard butterfly during a meet against Tooele.
  • Grantsville’s Jarrett Randall stands on the starting block before swimming the 50-yard freestyle.
  • Tooele’s Irene Trebeschi wins the 100-yard butterfly.

January 23, 2018
High School Swimming 2018

Tooele County’s top high school swimmers are preparing for the upcoming region and state meets, with many having already recorded some of the fastest times in Utah this season.

Grantsville freshman Hadlee Begay has taken Class 3A by storm in her first season of high school swimming, recording the fastest time in the classification in four separate events. Her highlights include a time of 5 minutes, 16.48 seconds in the 500-yard freestyle — a Leigh Pratt Aquatic Center pool record and the fastest time in 3A by nearly 20 seconds.

Meanwhile, Stansbury senior Zaxton Hillman finds himself among the 50 fastest times in Class 4A in six events, including top-20 times in the 200 free, 50 free and 100 free. Tooele’s Hunter Sherwood is fifth in the 100 backstroke and Collin McEachern is sixth in the 100 breaststroke.

Tooele and Stansbury will take part in the Region 11 meet this weekend at the Leigh Pratt Aquatic Center, while Grantsville will travel to Kamas to take part in the Region 13 meet. Grantsville’s state meet is the following week in Heber, and Tooele and Stansbury will take part in the Class 4A state meet in Bountiful.

Francie Aufdemorte

Photo Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Francie Aufdemorte is photo editor for the Tooele Transcript-Bulletin. A Tooele County native, she graduated from Tooele High School in 1989, and with a degree in English from the University of Utah in 2001. She next studied filmmaking at the New York Film Academy in 2005, from which she earned a certificate of completion. Her ties to community journalism begin in 2005 when she worked for the Magna Times for two years, handling everything from classified advertising to editing and proofing news stories. While there she also created and maintained a new website for the newspaper. In 2007, she opened a Salt Lake-based studio called Book Cliff Photography. As principle photographer, she worked both editorial and commercial assignments, including portraiture and weddings. As photo editor, Aufdemorte photographs news, features, sports and advertising for the Transcript-Bulletin and supplemental publications, while also managing and assigning the newspaper’s freelance photographers.

Latest posts by Francie Aufdemorte (see all)

