High School Swimming 2018

Tooele County’s top high school swimmers are preparing for the upcoming region and state meets, with many having already recorded some of the fastest times in Utah this season.

Grantsville freshman Hadlee Begay has taken Class 3A by storm in her first season of high school swimming, recording the fastest time in the classification in four separate events. Her highlights include a time of 5 minutes, 16.48 seconds in the 500-yard freestyle — a Leigh Pratt Aquatic Center pool record and the fastest time in 3A by nearly 20 seconds.

Meanwhile, Stansbury senior Zaxton Hillman finds himself among the 50 fastest times in Class 4A in six events, including top-20 times in the 200 free, 50 free and 100 free. Tooele’s Hunter Sherwood is fifth in the 100 backstroke and Collin McEachern is sixth in the 100 breaststroke.

Tooele and Stansbury will take part in the Region 11 meet this weekend at the Leigh Pratt Aquatic Center, while Grantsville will travel to Kamas to take part in the Region 13 meet. Grantsville’s state meet is the following week in Heber, and Tooele and Stansbury will take part in the Class 4A state meet in Bountiful.