High-speed chase ends after officer uses crash tactic

A Grantsville City police officer suffered minor injuries after using his vehicle to stop a suspect in a high-speed chase from merging onto Interstate 80 at exit 84 on Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the Walmart Distribution Center at 1:59 p.m., according to a probable cause statement. The white pickup driven by the suspect was reported to be driving erratically and a witness said when they tried to stop the truck from driving on their property, the driver would drive toward them before swerving around them.

The driver was tracked down on Ellerbeck Road, traveling approximately 10 mph, when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop, the statement said. The suspect fled at speeds in excess of 120 mph heading back down Ellerbeck Road toward state Route 138.

The suspect vehicle was nearly struck by a semitrailer heading southbound on SR-138 after running a stop sign, according to the probable cause statement. The vehicle continued northbound toward the on-ramps for exit 84 to I-80, again at excessive speeds.

Spike strips were deployed in an attempt to stop the driver, but she avoided them and continued toward the on ramps, the statement said.

A responding Grantsville City police officer was concerned the suspect would cause a serious accident if she reached I-80 and performed a pursuit intervention, or PIT, maneuver to disable the vehicle, according to Grantsville City Police Sgt. Lydon Allred.

“The (officer) felt that if she got onto the road, she was going to be a hazard to the public with the way she was acting and driving,” Allred said.

In a PIT maneuver, the police vehicle pulls alongside the rear of the suspect vehicle before turning sharply into it, while continuing to accelerate, to cause the suspect vehicle to spin out. The maneuver was performed successfully, disabling the suspect’s truck, and a Utah Highway Patrol officer pulled up from the opposite direction to prevent her from fleeing.

The suspect in the case, identified as Wendianne Crystal Howk, 24, of Salt Lake City, was not injured during the maneuver, Allred said. The responding officer suffered minor injuries to his arm as a result of a delayed airbag deployment.

Both Howk and the officer were treated by EMTs at the scene and Howk was transported by ambulance to Mountain West Medical Center for an evaluation, according to Allred. The responding officer was taken to the hospital by a fellow officer, where he was treated and released.

The Grantsville City police officer’s vehicle was likely totaled as a result of the PIT maneuver used to apprehend the suspect, Allred said. Police believe Howk was intoxicated on drugs at the time of the pursuit.

A search warrant for blood and urine was obtained by police, the statement said. The urine test was positive for THC, amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Officers also recovered a stolen dog belonging to the owner of the stolen truck following the crash, according to Grantsville City police. The dog was in good health.

Drug paraphernalia, including a glass pipe and syringe cap, were located by police inside the vehicle, the statement said.

When questioned by police, Howk admitted to taking the truck and dog without permission from the owner, the statement said. She told police she wouldn’t have stopped if not for the dog in the vehicle.

Howk was booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on charges of theft, aggravated assault, evading police, possession drug paraphernalia, unauthorized control of a vehicle, driving under the influence, failure to stop, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.