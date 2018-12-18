High speed chase in Stockton ends in arrest

A police chase in which speeds reached 80 mph in the town of Stockton ended in three arrests Friday afternoon.

Stockton police attempted to stop a red passenger vehicle with five occupants at milepost 47 on state Route 36, at 3:18 p.m. after they observed the driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to the probable cause statement. When an officer attempted a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Casey Speck, 21, of Tooele, accelerated to 80 mph in a 40 mph zone.

During Speck’s acceleration, two cars were driven off the road and a pursuit was initiated as the vehicle posed a threat to public safety, the probable cause statement said. Speck ran four stop signs through Stockton residential roads before turning north on SR-36 toward Tooele.

On SR-36, speeds again exceeded 80 mph and the vehicle driven by Speck began to smoke and break down in the area of Tooele Army Depot.

Following the break down of the vehicle, all five occupants of the vehicle were removed, according to the probable cause statement. During an interview with police, Speck admitted his license was suspended for no insurance and the vehicle he was currently driving had no insurance. During an inventory of the vehicle, methamphetamine and a meth pipe were found under the driver’s seat.

Speck was arrested, as well as Landon Wilson, 20, of Tooele, who had outstanding warrants from the Tooele County Justice Court, and a 17-year-old juvenile on possession of a loaded handgun with the serial number filed off.

On Monday, Speck was charged in 3rd District Court with third-degree felony failure to stop or respond at the command of police, two counts of misdemeanor (reckless endangerment and misdemeanor counts of possession or use of a controlled substance), reckless driving, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and operative a vehicle without insurance.

Speck is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Dec. 21 at 8:55 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.