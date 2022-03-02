High speed chase through Tooele

On the evening of Feb. 24, a high-speed chase beginning in Tooele County, continuing into Salt Lake County, and ending at the Comfort Inn in Lakepoint, ended with two arrests for drugs, warrants, weapons, and theft charges.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 24, Tooele County dispatch received a call about a car that was being driven recklessly in Tooele County. The car was located by Unified Police Department units on SR-201, according to a press release by the Department of Public Safety.

Unified Police Department units initiated a pursuit before terminating.

An hour later, Utah Highway Patrol troopers located the car entering I-80 Westbound from I-15 southbound.

The trooper followed the car and attempted to call in reinforcements and the aero bureau.

Near 5000 West, the car pulled over and the trooper attempted a felony stop, according to the press release.

The driver opened the door, turned and looked back, then closed the door and fled from the scene.

The driver proceeded to take the 7200 West exit and the pursuit was terminated.

The car continued to drive around on SR-201 and back onto I-80 westbound trying to get away from troopers in the area.

Attempts were made to spike the vehicle, but they were unsuccessful.

The aero bureau was able to make contact with the car near the Saltair, but had to turn back due to weather, according to the press release.

The car was later located pulling into the Comfort Inn in Lakepoint.

The driver exited the car and ran into the Inn.

A female passenger was taken into custody as she tried to walk away from the car.

Containment was set on the hotel and the driver was located walking around on the second floor.

When officers located him, the driver attempted to flee down the stairwell where he was taken into custody after a struggle with officers.

Both occupants of the vehicle were booked on multiple theft, drug, and weapon charges, as well as outstanding warrants.

The names of the individuals have not yet been released.