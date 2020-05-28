Hiker rescued from Deseret Peak

Tooele County Sheriff’s office warns hikers to be prepared ♦

A rescue from Deseret Peak trail proved to be successful on Tuesday morning after a hiker from out of town became stranded overnight.

A New Mexico Man, Jeffery McCave, 36, flew out to Utah to do some recreating and became stranded on the mountain Monday evening, according to Lieutenant Eli Wayman with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

It all started when the man drove to the Loop campground, parked his vehicle and began hiking around 3 p.m. on Monday.

At 9 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a call from McCave saying that he was stranded by South Willow Lake on the top ridge line.

The sheriff’s office began making phone calls to see if any helicopters could rescue him. They also sent search and rescue up the trail to try and locate the man.

No helicopters could rescue him because the terrain was too risky at night, according to Wayman.

Search and rescue teams could not rescue him either and he became stranded on the mountain for the night.

According to Wayman, the man was “unprepared” for the hike. He had no food, little water, nothing to start a fire with, and no coat.

A dispatcher told McCave that he would be rescued in the morning and made contact with him periodically throughout the night.

The man was finally rescued in the morning by the National Guard on Tuesday morning. He suffered from mild hypothermia.

The National Guard was also able to successfully remove the search and rescue team from the mountain.

“If you are going to go hiking, make sure you have food, a flashlight, and a way to make a fire, because there is no guarantee that we will be able to get to you, or a helicopter will be able to get to you,” said Wayman. “If you’re going to go out in the backcountry, be prepared to fend for yourself for a little bit.”

The Deseret Peak trail is located near Grantsville. This 7.4-mile trail is rated “difficult” by alltrails.com.