August 2023 — wet, cool and ended with smoke, kickstarts September off with more cool temps ♦

Although the first day of school was a little hot and sweaty, August ended as a wet, cool and smoky month for Tooele County.

Tooele County residents woke up to a smoky morning as August drew to a close on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Air that flowed into Utah behind a cold front from the Pacific Northwest brought with it smoke from wildfires in Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to the National Weather Service.

Tooele County’s air quality rose to the orange level with the 24-hour average of micrograms per cubic meter [ug/m³] of PM 2.5 reaching 44.7 at 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Aug. 30.

PM 2.5 is small particulate matter, like very small dust and soot particles, with diameters of 2.5 micrometers or smaller. A single strand of hair is about 70 micrometers in diameter or 30 times larger than a PM 2.5 particle.

Exposure to PM 2.5 has been linked with not only irritation of airways, coughing and difficulty breathing, but also with non-fatal heart attacks, irregular heart beat, aggravated asthma, decreased lung function and premature death in people with heart or lung disease, according to the US Environmental Protection agency.

The orange level is labeled as “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” on the Division of Air Quality’s Air Quality Index. The Division of Air Quality recommended that people with existing heart or respiratory ailments should reduce physical exertion and outdoor activity.

Wednesday morning, Aug. 30 was the first orange air quality level day for Tooele County since Jan. 19, 2022, as recorded by the Utah Air Monitoring Program.

However, by 4 p.m. on Aug. 30 the PM 2.5 level in Tooele County dropped to 34 ug/m³ putting the county’s air quality into the yellow level.

This week the Department of Air Quality expects Tooele County’s air quality to stay at the green level.

Tooele received 1.95 inches of precipitation in August thanks to a few heavy thunderstorm showers. The normal precipitation for August in Tooele County is 0.68 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

As August closed Tooele County had a running total of 14.59 inches of precipitation for the water year that started Oct. 1, 2022 and ends on Sept. 20, 2023. The normal water year accumulated precipitation for Tooele County at the end of August is 12.59 inches. That puts the county at 15.9% ahead of normal with one more month to go in the water year.

After 8 days of 100 degree or more heat in July, August was a cooler month.The average or normal high temperature in Tooele County for the month of August is 89.6 degrees. The average high temperature for August 2023 was 87.6 degrees. The highest temperature for August 2023 was 96 degrees recorded on the first day of school, Aug. 17.

The normal low temperature for August in Tooele County is 62.6 degrees. In August 2023 the average low temperature was 60.5 degrees.

The first day of fall is Saturday, September 23, 2023—the same day as the autumn equinox—in the Northern Hemisphere.