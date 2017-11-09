Hilda Erickson, age 107, casts her vote

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of November.

Nov. 10-12, 1992

A new Tooele County businesses/industrial park north of Tooele City had its first tenant.

Nelson’s and Sons, Inc., was issued a conditional-use permit to build a fish food manufacturing plant.

“They have purchased 26 acres and plan to build on five acres of it initially with some improvements planned later on that may include a rail spur,” said Tooele County Engineer Raymond Johnson.

The company moving to Tooele County was located in Murray and produced 50 million pounds of fish food per year. The new facility would produce an additional 15 million pounds of fish food per year and would employ five workers.

Also that week, Tooele City approved a building permit for a new elementary school to be built at the intersection of First North and Coleman streets.

Public concerns focused on what impacts school traffic would have on adjacent streets.

“If anything has to be done on Coleman or First North the school district, city and state will work together to get those things done,” said City Recorder Patrick Dunlavy.

Citizens requested significant improvements for the two streets.

Nov. 7-10, 1967

Tooele City voters elected one incumbent and two newcomers as councilmen.

Franklin Whitehouse, incumbent Harvey Wright and Robert Wassom were elected to positions on the city council.

Toni Allred, Lawrence “Tiggs” Matthews and Ferris Williams were elected to the Grantsville City Council.

A front-page story included a story about Grantsville’s soon-to-be, 108-year-old Hilda Erickson.

She was unable to go to the polls to vote on election day, but she was not denied her voting privilege. She was granted her request to vote by absentee ballot.

Erickson’s 108th birthday was four days after the election. She had voted every year since Women Suffrage in 1920.

The story was told that when she and her husband John lived in Deep Creek, she would rush to Grantsville in her buggy to vote on the Democratic ticket and he followed behind to mark his X on the Republican side.

Nov.10-13, 1942

The front page announced that 21 men would be inducted into the U.S. Armed Forces. Fifteen were from the Tooele County board, while six were transferred for induction from other boards.

Nine of the men inducted were from Tooele, five from Grantsville and one from Ophir.

Gas rationing registration for passenger automobiles in Tooele County was set for Nov. 18-19 at school buildings. Rationing would begin on Dec. 1.

Certificates of registration of autos would determine the name of the person who would hold the rationing book. Many men, whose wives held the car title, transferred the car title back into their own names so that they could hold the book and buy the gas.

With the onset of World War II, numerous challenges confronted the American people, according to U-S-history.com. The government found it necessary to ration food, gas, and even clothing during that time. Americans were asked to conserve on everything. With not a single person unaffected by the war, rationing meant sacrifices for all.

Nov. 9, 1917

The November term of the district court was held in Tooele on Nov. 5 with Judge Louis J. Brown presiding.

The three train robbers, A.V. Smith, Jack Dempsey and Bert Christy all pleaded guilty. Each received an indeterminate sentence in the state prison.

In the case of the State of Utah Vs. Peter Koutroufense, the defendant pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to one year in the state prison.

Two divorces were also granted.

Staff Writer Mark Watson compiled this report.