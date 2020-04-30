Hill Airforce Base flyover honors frontline COVID-19 workers and first responders

Hill Airforce Base conducted a formation flyover on this afternoon to salute healthcare, first responders and other essential personnel the front line battle with COVID-19, along with individuals staying home to “flatten the curve”.

The Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration and 388th Fighter Wing took off from Hill Air Force Base at 1 p.m. Flight time over Tooele County was scheduled at around 1:15 p.m.

The flyover is scheduled to takeoff from Hill Air Force Base in Ogden and head south over Salt Lake City down to the southern border of the state near St. George. They will then fly up to Park City and Logan before proceeding back to the base.

The formation will be led by Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, the F-35A demo team pilot, along with pilots from the 388th fighter wing.

“This flyover is our way of saluting those that are keeping our home-front safe during these unique times,” said Capt. Wolfe from the Hill Airforce Base in a press release. “To provide just a small showcase of our appreciation to everyone that is doing their part to combat the virus, and to say ‘thank you for your sacrifice and service’, to let everyone who has been affected by this pandemic know that we stand by you.”

Along with saluting essential workers and those staying home to “flatten the curve”, the flyover will be conducted in order to provide essential training to the pilots and demonstrates the readiness of the Airforce, according to the press release.

Individuals were asked to observe the flyover from their homes and not travel to see it. Social distancing is recommended and individuals were not to gather in large groups, according to the press release.