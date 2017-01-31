Hiromi Mark Clark Imai (Hiko), aged 72, passed away Jan. 26, 2017, at the Ashley Valley Medical Center in Vernal, Utah. Mark was born to George N. and Lucy K. Imai on Sept. 29, 1944 in Havre, Montana. He spent most of his life in Tooele, Utah, and was active in the swim programs there. Mark was a high school champion swimmer and swam for Tooele High School and later for Utah State University. Mark graduated from Utah State University in 1967 and later returned to graduate in 1976 with a MBA in accounting. He served faithfully as a UHSAA swimming official for many years, and helped coach the Uintah High School swimming/diving team from 1996-2000. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Mark was an avid marksman, and loved everything including the history of firearms. Mark was also a fisherman, always looking for ways to improve his skills and explore new places. Mark had an extraordinary gift in the kitchen as well. He was an aficionado of great food, and those that knew him and were lucky to experience his wonderful skill in the kitchen will never forget his passion for how food could make you happy and bring families together. Mark had quite the green thumb too by enjoying his time in the yard. His handiwork perhaps was most notable by keeping the grounds of his home in Vernal so beautiful with that special “Japanese Gardener” touch.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Worthen; son, Kane’ (Oana); daughter, Arwen (Ken); grandchildren Elora and Maddox, both of whom he adored. Sisters and brother, Carole Imai, Ellen Mukai, Ren Imai (Janet) and sister-in-law Sue Eareckson. He is proceeded in death by his parents, George and Lucy and older brother Toshio.

Mark has requested that there be no memorial service, rather to remember him with a smile on your face and to eat some wonderful food!

