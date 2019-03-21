Historical Coulter House proposed expansion tabled

A local business that wants to expand may get more than it wants from the Tooele County Planning Commission.

The planning commission tabled a decision on two requests from the owner of the Coulter House that would have allowed the building of a new residence to include additional reception center space.

The Coulter House is a historical building located on state Route 138 west of the Benson Gristmill. It has 3,255-square feet with 677-square feet used as a primary residence. The remainder of the house operates as a reception and event center as a cottage industry under a conditional use permit.

Bryan Coulter, owner of the Coulter House, applied to the county to have the Coulter House declared as a detached accessory dwelling unit to a new house to be built east of the Coulter House. The new house would incorporate the historic bunkhouse on the property.

Coulter also applied for an amendment to the conditional use permit for the Coulter House to allow the new structure to have a reception center as a cottage industry.

Cottage industries are a step-up from a home-based business. They allow for up to 10 employees in a business conducted entirely within a dwelling or an accessory structure as long as the residential character of the buildings are not altered, according to Tooele County Planner Jeff Miller.

The Tooele County planning staff determined that the Coulter House could comply with all the requirements for an accessory housing unit. The planning staff also determined that the proposed cottage industry for the new residence could be compatible with the surrounding residential uses.

The planning staff suggested several conditions for the amended conditional use permit, including the installation of shrubs and hedges as a buffer to the residential area adjacent to the existing Coulter House as required by the original conditional use permit.

Planning commission member Lynn Butterfield suggested that Coulter should apply for a rezone to general commercial for the property.

The general commercial zone would allow for more uses and make future expansion of the area less complicated, Butterfield said.

Kevin Coulter, who was representing his father at the meeting, said that they were comfortable with the conditional use permit.

“The conditional use permit keeps the general ambience of the Stansbury area,” he said.

Miller pointed out that to have residential and business use in the same structure in a general commercial zone the business would have to be a bed and breakfast.

Coulter agreed that they would like to take time to consider the planning commission’s proposal of a zone change.

The planning commission tabled the two requests until the “next appropriate meeting.”