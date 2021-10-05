Hit and run accident in Tooele

An accident on Oct. 2 in Tooele City ended when a male driver crashed his vehicle through a fence into a resident’s back yard.

Tooele City police officers were dispatched on Oct. 2, at 10:45 p.m. to 1339 E. Haylie Lane for a reported hit and run accident, according to Lt. Jeremy Hansen, public information officer.

“The complainant told dispatch that a vehicle had struck their fence and the vehicle was now in their backyard,” Hansen said.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the homeowner who stated that he had heard the crash and located a white Ford Mustang in his backyard.

The man told dispatch that three males ran away from the scene of the accident on foot.

Officers were able to locate a 29-year-old male in the area, who matched the description provided by the homeowner, according to Hansen.

The male admitted to owning the vehicle and driving it at the time of the accident. He also told officers that he had consumed several alcoholic drinks before driving.

The male was taken to the Tooele City Police Department and interviewed. A blood draw was completed for a suspected DUI.

After the blood draw was complete, the driver was cited for DUI and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

The other two males in the vehicle were found but denied being involved, according to Hansen.

No injuries were reported.