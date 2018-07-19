Holiday alters publishing day and schedule

Due to the Pioneer Day holiday, the Tooele Transcript Bulletin will be published and delivered on Monday instead of Tuesday.

Because of the earlier publication schedule, deadlines for community news, classifieds, public notices and display advertising have changed for that edition.

The deadline for submitting community news is 3 p.m. Friday. Also on Friday, the deadline for submitting classifieds and public notices is 4:45 p.m.

The regular publication schedule will resume with next Thursday’s edition.