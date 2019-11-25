Holiday alters publishing day schedule

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the Thursday edition of the Tooele Transcript Bulletin will be published and delivered on Wednesday.

Because of the earlier publication schedule, deadlines for community news, classifieds, public notices and display advertising have changed for Wednesday’s edition.

The deadline for submitting community news is 3 p.m. Tuesday. The deadline for submitting classifieds, public notices and display advertising is 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The regular publication schedule will resume the week after Thanksgiving.