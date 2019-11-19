Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

November 19, 2019
Holiday alters publishing days and schedule

Due to next week’s Thanksgiving holiday, the Tooele Transcript Bulletin will be published and delivered on Monday, Nov. 25, and Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Because of the earlier publication schedule, deadlines for community news, classifieds, public notices and display advertising have changed for those two editions.

The deadline for submitting community news is 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 for the Nov. 25 edition and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 for the Nov. 27 edition. 

The deadline for submitting classifieds, public notices and display advertising is 3:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 for the Nov. 25 edition and 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 for the Nov. 27 edition.

The regular Tuesday and Thursday publication schedule will resume the week after Thanksgiving.

