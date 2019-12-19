Holiday changes publication schedule

Next Tuesday’s Christmas Eve edition of the Transcript Bulletin will be published and delivered early on Tuesday morning.

Because of the earlier publication schedule, deadlines for community news, classifieds, public notices, and display advertising have changed for that edition.

The deadline for submitting community news is 3 p.m. Friday and the deadline for submitting classifieds, public notices, and display advertising is 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Deadlines for the Dec. 26 edition will also be affected by the holidays. The deadline for the Dec. 26 edition will be on Monday, Dec 23, with the deadline for community news at 3 p.m. The deadline for submitting classifieds, public notices, and display advertising will be 3:45 p.m.