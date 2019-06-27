Holiday changes publishing schedule

Due to next week’s July Fourth holiday on Thursday, next week’s editions will be published and delivered on Monday and Wednesday.

Because of the earlier publication schedule, deadlines for community news, classifieds, public notices and display advertising have changed for those editions.

The deadline for submitting community news for Monday’s edition is 3 p.m. Friday, and the deadline for submitting classifieds, public notices and display advertising is 3:45 p.m. Friday.

The deadline for submitting community news for Wednesday’s edition is 3 p.m. Tuesday, and the deadline for submitting classifieds, public notices and display advertising is 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The regular Tuesday and Thursday publication schedule will resume the week after July Fourth.