Holiday changes publishing schedule

Due to next week’s Thanksgiving holiday, the Tooele Transcript Bulletin will be published and delivered on Monday, Nov. 19 and Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Because of the earlier publication schedule, deadlines for community news, classifieds, public notices, and display advertising have changed for those two editions.

The deadline for submitting community news is 3 p.m. Friday for the Nov. 19 edition and 3 p.m. next Tuesday for the Nov. 21 edition.

The deadline for submitting classifieds, public notices and display advertising is 3:45 p.m. Friday for the Nov. 19 edition and 4:45 p.m. next Tuesday for the Nov. 21 edition.

The regular Tuesday and Thursday publication schedule will resume the week after Thanksgiving.