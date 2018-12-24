Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

December 24, 2018
Holiday season changes newspaper publishing schedule

Next Tuesday’s New Year’s Day edition will be published and delivered on the morning of Monday, Dec. 31. 

Because of the earlier publication schedule, deadlines for community news, classifieds, public notices and display advertising have changed for that edition.

The deadline for submitting community news is 3 p.m. Friday, and the deadline for submitting classifieds, public notices and display advertising is 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Normal deadlines for community news, classifieds, public notices and display advertising for next Thursday’s Jan. 3 edition will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 2. Those deadlines are 3 p.m. for community news and 3:45 p.m. for classifieds, public notices and display advertising.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top