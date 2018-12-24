Holiday season changes newspaper publishing schedule

Next Tuesday’s New Year’s Day edition will be published and delivered on the morning of Monday, Dec. 31.

Because of the earlier publication schedule, deadlines for community news, classifieds, public notices and display advertising have changed for that edition.

The deadline for submitting community news is 3 p.m. Friday, and the deadline for submitting classifieds, public notices and display advertising is 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Normal deadlines for community news, classifieds, public notices and display advertising for next Thursday’s Jan. 3 edition will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 2. Those deadlines are 3 p.m. for community news and 3:45 p.m. for classifieds, public notices and display advertising.