Home goods distributor brings distribution center to Grantsville

Revman promises 70 new jobs over the next 10 years ♦

A distribution center has set its eyes on Grantsville and is headed to the Lakeview Business Park with 70 new jobs.

The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity announced that Revman International, Inc. will expand in Grantsville, bringing up to 70 new high-paying jobs in the next 10 years.

“We’re excited they have chosen to grow in Tooele County and for the opportunities they’ll bring to the area,” said Dan Hemmert, Office of Economic Opportunity executive director.

Revman is a leading distributor of bedding, bath, and home decor products, sold under a portfolio of licensed, globally-known brands. Some brands in the portfolio include Nautica, Vera Wang, Eddie Bauer, Laura Ashley, and Tommy Bahama.

Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall welcomes Revman’s decision to open up a distribution center in his town.

”We’re excited to welcome Revman International to the Lakeview Business Park — a development that will benefit everyone with jobs and opportunity for Tooele Valley residents,” Marshall said. “It’s another major business coming to Grantsville, and we look forward to establishing new business relationships with great companies like Revman International.”

Revman may receive a state tax incentive designed to promote economic development in rural Utah.

The Utah Legislature authorized economic development incentives in the form of post-performance tax credits to promote rural businesses development. The rural incentive program is called Rural Economic Development Tax Increment Finance or REDTIF.

Eligible companies work with the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity to outline specific performance criteria, including capital investment and new high-paying jobs. Once the office confirms those criteria have been met, according to statute, companies can receive a refund of up to 50% of the new state taxes they paid for up to 20 years.

The contract with the state is post-performance. Utah does not provide up-front REDTIF cash incentives. The state offers a state tax credit only if the company meets its obligations.

Under their 10-year agreement with the state Revman may receive a REDTIF tax refund of up to 15% of the new state taxes they pay. Each year that Revman meets the criteria in its contract with the state, it will qualify for a portion of the total tax credit.

Over the ten years of the agreement, the state expects that Revman will make $4 million capital investment, create a total of 70 new jobs with a ten-year payroll totaling $23.9 million. The projected new state revenue is $2.9 million over the 10 years.

Opening a distribution center In Utah will help Revman with the westward expansion of their business, according to Theresa A. Foxley, president and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Utah.

“In the home goods market, speed of delivery to the retailer and end customer is critical,” Foxley said. “Opening a distribution center in Utah makes Revman more competitive for the West Coast market and reduces freight costs. We look forward to their continued expansion.”

Revman’s chief operating officer is looking forward to opening the new facility in Grantsville.

“The new facility will help us serve our customers and the end consumer faster and more efficiently,” said Cecil Moore, COO of Revman. “This investment is another example of our commitment to the continued success and growth of our business with our retailers and customers while constantly working to improve our overall customer service. We’re excited about this new chapter for our company, and we look forward to working with all the residents of Tooele County.”