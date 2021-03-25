Home prices continue climb

Total sales drop with shortage of homes to sell ♦

The first two months of real estate sales in 2021 appear to be following last year’s pattern.

As of the end of February 2021, year-to-date sales statistics for real estate in Tooele County show home sales down by 11.7% and the medium sales price up by 15.4%, as compared to the end of February 2020.

The Transcript Bulletin reported earlier this month that the median sales price for a home in Tooele County was up 14.3% in 2020, rising from a median of $279,000 in 2019 to $320,000 in 2020. However, the number of homes sold in Tooele County dipped by 1.1% in 2020, from 1,549 in 2019 to 1,532 in 2020.

With data from the first two months of 2021 now available, the numbers show the number of closed sales for the combined period of January and February 2021 to be down by 23 homes, to 174 from 197 for the first two months of 2020. That’s an 11.7% decrease.

The median sales price of home in Tooele County has continued to rise in 2021, from $294,000 for the first two months of 2020 to $339,413 for the first two months of 2021. That’s a 15.4% increase.

Local real estate agents attributed the year end increase in home prices and decrease in sales to a combination of a lack of supply of homes and increased costs for builders.