Home prices, sales climb in 2nd quarter

Builders trying to catch up to demand; affordability a concern as prices rise from low inventory ♦

Builders are still trying to catch up with the demand for homes in Tooele County as local real estate agents largely attribute rising prices to a short supply of homes to sell.

Home prices and sales both went up in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter in 2018.

The median sales price for a home in the county rose by 5.7% in the second quarter of 2019, from $265,000 in the second quarter of 2018 to $280,000 in 2019.

“It’s largely supply and demand,” said Andy Stetz, real estate agent with Premier Utah Real Estate Tooele. “There’s a shortage of lots to build new homes, especially for local builders.”

Heidi Purvis, real estate agent with Wise Choice Real Estate and president of the Tooele County Association of Realtors, agrees with Stetz.

“It’s been a great year for real estate in Tooele County so far,” she said. “Prices are up and it’s supply and demand. There is not a lot of inventory.”

A good economy with low unemployment and low interest rates are bringing out buyers while builders are trying to catch up, she said.

“The new construction has been good for the county’s economy,” Purvis said. “It’s created a lot of jobs.”

Some real estate agents are concerned that growing home prices may soon price some people out of home ownership.

“People are going to need to find quality jobs, better paying jobs, if they are going to afford a home,” said Chris Sloan, broker with Group 1 Real Estate Tooele.

But even with the increase in home prices, prices in Tooele County are still better than in Salt Lake County, according to Sloan.

“But it’s going to get harder for our children to be able to buy a home and stay in the county,” he said.

The average home in new developments in the county are running from the high $200,000s to the low $300,000s, according to Purvis.

“Anything $270,000 or less is really hot right now,” she said. “A home under $270,000 will sell fast.”

A few years ago the price point for the fast moving, first-time home was closer to $200,000, according to Stetz.

Stetz said he sees more apartments and condos helping to fill the market for entry-level housing.

“One of the trends with millennials is they don’t want to be tied down to a big piece of property,” he said.

Nationally, millennials have become the largest population in the home buying market, according to Sloan.

“However, along with millenials, there also are a lot of aging baby-boomers out there,” he said. “So we will probably see more developments like the one on 1000 North in Tooele City marketing to them.”

Higher prices didn’t seem to stop people from buying homes in the second quarter of 2019 in Tooele County. The number of home sales rose by 32%, from 351 in the second quarter of 2018 to 463 in 2019.

Stetz attributed the large increase to a number of developments that got started in earlier quarters but came online for sales in the second quarter of 2019.

The average days on the market for a home sale jumped from eight days in the second quarter of 2018 to 20 days in 2019.

“With all the new construction, we sell a lot as a ‘home to build.’” Stetz said. “But the Multiple Listing Service doesn’t record the home as sold until it’s built, making it look like the home has been on the market longer than it really was.”

Purvis agrees that the average days on the market is skewed.

Tooele County is following the national trend of increasing prices, but nationally the talk isn’t about a future bubble burst, according to Stetz.

“The economy is good, more people are working, wages are going up,” he said. “The concern doesn’t appear to be with a bubble, but the talk nationally, as well as here in Utah, is about affordability.”