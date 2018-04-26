Homes and prices continued to rise in first quarter

Short supply of homes driving up local real estate prices in Tooele Valley ♦

Homes in Tooele County continued to sell faster and for higher prices during the first quarter of 2018, a new sales report shows.

The median sales price of a home in the county rose from $219,000 in the first quarter of 2017 to $249,615 in the first quarter of 2018 — an increase of 14 percent — according to data from the Wasatch Front Regional Multiple Listing Service.

During the same time period, the median days a home was on the market dropped by three days, from 23 to 20, for a 13-percent decrease.

Despite the increased median sales price, the number of homes sold in the first quarter of 2018 rose by 42 percent over the first quarter of 2017, climbing from 227 homes to 323 homes — an increase of 96 homes.

“Things are still selling fast,” said Mindy Barnes, president of the Tooele County Association of Realtors and an agent with Equity Real Estate. “The demand for homes is high and the supply is low, driving the prices up.”

There are 184 homes currently listed for sale on the market in Tooele County; however, only about 100 of those homes are built and ready for people to move in, with the rest listed as “to be built.” With an average of 108 homes sold in the first three months of 2018, 100 homes isn’t enough supply to cover one month, according to Barnes.

Rated the seventh fastest growing county in the nation by a report released by the U.S. Census Bureau last month, Vicki Griffith, broker with Tooele-city based Premier Utah Real Estate, said the county’s growth is likely to continue.

“We’ve already had some clients looking for homes as a result of the growth of businesses in Salt Lake City’s west quadrant,” Griffith said.

With an Amazon.com fulfillment center, a United Parcel Service regional distribution center, an inland port, and the new state prison all slated for Salt Lake City’s west side, Griffith expects more of those employees to come west to Tooele County to find homes.

Barnes agrees with Griffith.

“Tooele really is a diamond in the rough,” Barnes said. “We have a good quality of life and a better value when it comes to homes. With an easy commute to Salt Lake City, more people are coming out here to live.”

While the median price of homes sold continues to rise, Barnes is not too concerned about a real estate bubble burst.

“I don’t have a crystal ball,” she said. “Predicting the future is hard, but the thing that caused the trouble before was bad loans. Loans now are solid, so I don’t think we will have that problem. The market really is stable with supply and demand driving price.”