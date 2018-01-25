Homeschool students to present Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’

Lake Point’s Nathan Winters will continue a family tradition this weekend when he acts in the Tooele Valley Homeschool Shakespeare Troupe’s production of “As You Like It” at the Eagle’s Nest theater at Tooele Army Depot.

The troupe has presented four Shakespeare plays in the past.

“All my brothers have done it so I’m carrying on the family tradition,” Winters said. “I like the challenge of memorizing all the lines.” He plays the part of Orlando, one of the main characters in the play.

In the play, Orlando falls in love with Rosalind, who is played by Emily Stone from Stansbury Park.

“Rosalind is passionate and extremely witty,” Stone said.

Rosalind discovers love poems to her hanging on trees in the forest. At first she is critical of the poems’ literary merit, but when she learns they are by Orlando, she has a change of heart.

Stone said she has performed in minor roles in three other Shakespeare plays with the Tooele Valley Homeschool Shakespeare Troupe.

“I really like big words, so I love reading Shakespeare and acting in the plays,” Stone said.

Director Nicholeen Peck said there are 19 students in the play ranging in ages from 12 to 18. The students in the play are homeschooled and come from Grantsville, Lake Point, Erda and Tooele.

“Moms have been teaching Shakespeare classes this semester, and during the second semester, students will study speech and debate,” Peck said.

She estimated that there are 300 families in Tooele Valley that homeschool their children. “The families are large and small with anywhere from one child to 11 children,” Peck said.

Co-director for the play is Yvonne Averett, who has helped provide props and scenery for the production.

“Many of Shakespeare’s most famous lines are from ‘As You Like It’, Averett said. “The audience will recognize some of the lines.”

Peck said that the homeschool students read nearly all of Shakespeare’s plays before they take part in one of the performances.

“Really, Shakespeare is meant to be seen to understand it,” Peck said.

She said the sound system and other technical aspects for the play are provided by Nathan Winters’ father, Jerry Winters. “It’s all first class,” Peck said.

Anna Clark from Grantsville wrote music for the play. She said “As You Like It” is a comedy and love story.

“There are four couples in the play who all fall in love and there is a lot of tongue-in-cheek humor,” Peck said. “The upper class speak proper English and the lower class speak with a country accent. It’s a challenge for the students in two ways with the high-level of learning Shakespeare, plus learning the accents used in the play.”

During the time period (1598-1599) of “As You Like It,” marriages were arranged.

“The truer form of love was actually love-at-first-sight as opposed to the arranged marriages,” Peck said.

The students began working on the play one day per week starting back in September, but have spent nearly six hours a day the past week getting ready for opening night on Friday.

The play starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Peck said the play has been lightly edited and runs 150 minutes including breaks.

Tickets are $5 per person or $25 per family. The Eagle’s Nest is located in building 1005 on Second Avenue at TEAD.