Honey Harvest Festival returns to Grantsville

One more annual community event is emerging from the pandemic hiatus with vigor.

The 8th annual Honey Harvest Festival is coming to the Clark Historic Farm in Grantsville on Oct. 8 and 9.

The festival will feature more than 70 craft vendors, several performers, bee and bird demonstrations, and food establishments.

When the Clark Historic Farm was started, the owners got together and began thinking of fun events that they wanted to put on at the farm and the Honey Harvest Festival was born.

“We decided that we wanted to tie in our local community with Utah,” said Laurie Hurst, organizer of the festival. “We wanted it to be larger than our local valley. Each year, we get people from out of state. The festival has continued to grow.”

The festival began in 2012.

“Our festival is all about harvest time, specifically honey harvest,” Hurst said. “October is when the first settlers came to Grantsville and we’ve had beekeeping in the valley since the early days. We live under Deseret Peak, which in the Book of Mormon means ‘honey bee.’ Also, honey and bees are symbolic of industry in the State of Utah.”

The festival also symbolizes hard work and determination, she said.

“The first settler of Grantsville, James McBride, was the first owner of the Clark Farm, along with Charles Anderson, who also owned it and J. Reuben Clark all became who they were because of hard work and going after big things,” Hurst said. “This kind of brings the festival down to our local level.”

Over 70 craft vendors will be at the festival, as well as several food vendors.

There will also be a presentation by the US Department of Agriculture Aviary Division, Dirt Farmer Jay, a course in beekeeping 101, a display of antique tractors, an owl demonstration, an observational hive, a pollinator art contest, an art show, pony and camel rides, and honey tasting from four continents.

For children, there will be a bounce house, petting zoo, crafts, and carnival-style games.

Bees from all over the community will also be in attendance.

“The bees smell the honey, so they will be there,” Hurst said.

The Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum at the farm and the Donner-Reed Museum down the road from the Clark Farm on Cooley Street will be open during the festival.

Several well-known bluegrass bands will be in attendance, including Lincoln Highway, Flat Top Junction, and Whiskey Tree.

Local bands Exit 99 and High Strung will also perform.

“This festival will be the best one yet,” Hurst said.

Admission into the festival will be $3 per person.

“We want to continue to improve the festival, so we are charging a small admission fee this year,” said Hurst. “There are lots of free things to do with the entry fee.”

The festival will take place at the Clark Historic Farm, located at 378 W. Clark Street on Oct. 8 from noon to 6 p.m. and Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To find out more about the festival, please visit clarkhistoricfarm.org.