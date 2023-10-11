The annual Honey Harvest Festival will take place this weekend at the Clark Historic Farm in Grantsville. The two-day festival promises various flavors of honey for sale and much to see and do.

The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 13 from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a $3 entry fee, but children ages four and under will get in free.

The farm is located at 378 W. Clark Street in Grantsville.

The festival will include honey tasting from all over the globe, an art show, demonstrations about beekeeping, old-fashioned games, a pollinator art contest, fall picture opportunities, a petting zoo, a concert, a corner market, and bounce houses for children. During the festival, organizers will make their famous cornbread. There will also be over 80 vendors, some of them youth entrepreneurs; antique tractors, a bird show on Friday, wagon rides, and the Sweet Fiddlin’ Fest all day on Saturday.

For a few extra dollars, the festival offers pony and camel rides for children, a carnival area, and pumpkins for sale.

The festival may be one of the biggest attended events put on in Tooele County with attendees traveling from all over the state and even from out of state to attend, according to Laurie Hurst, Clark Farm’s executive director.

“This is the flavor of our town and a great homage to Utah with all of the local honey for sale and the historic site,” Hurst said. “This is a really charming and unique festival.”

This will be the 10th Honey Harvest Festival.

The festival began in 2012 and was canceled in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

The festival was created to bring more life to the Clark Historic Farm.

To learn more about the festival, please visit clarkhistoricfarm.org.