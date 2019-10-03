Honey Harvest Festival to bring sweet treats to Clark Historic Farm

Oct. 11-12 festival will showcase honey, fiddle music and more ♦

The sweetest event in Tooele County is set for next weekend at the Clark Historic Farm in Grantsville.

The Utah Honey Harvest Festival, part of the annual slate of activities at the historic farmstead, will bring honey, fiddle music, pony rides and more to the community again. Now in its seventh edition, the festival is expected to bring in at least as many as the 9,000 attendees from last year, according to advertising coordinator Penny Anderson.

“We’re hoping to have a few more this year,” she said.

The honey festival runs Friday, Oct. 11 from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Clark Historic Farm located at 378 W. Clark Street in Grantsville.

Event admission is free and open to the public, though some children’s games and crafts require a small fee, Anderson said. There will be wares to buy from honey and craft vendors, as well as food trucks.

There will be a honey contest at the festival, with entrees required for submission by Saturday at noon. The award winners will be announced later the same day at 3 p.m.

As in past years, the festival will host the Sweet Fiddlin’ Fest on Saturday, with performances and activities throughout the day. There will also be a jam session at the Old Grantsville Church on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., which is open to local musicians.

Brigham Young University’s Mountain Strings will be traveling out to participate in the jam session, according to Anderson.

Beside the headlining honey and fiddling activities, there will be myriad offerings including camel rides, a petting zoo, a plein art display from the Tooele County Arts Guild and pumpkins for sale — as well as a pumpkin catapult. Local band Exit 99 will also perform during the weekend’s activities.

The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Museum in Grantsville will be open during the festival for visitors looking for a bit of history.