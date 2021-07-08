Honeyville cowboy tops the competition at Bit N Spur Rodeo

Young Kade Madsen from Honeyville made the most of his appearances this weekend at the 75th Bit N Spur Rodeo taking home $2,676.32 in prize money.

Madsen’s biggest haul came with a first-place finish in bull riding. He scored 88 points and pocketed $2,205.92 in the event. Dalton Rudman placed second and won $1,637.28.

Madsen tied with Dean Thompson for first place in bareback riding with a score of 81 and each cowboy won $470.40. Ryan Jessop placed third and Miles Carson fourth.

Rodeo attendance was overcapacity this year and Bit N Spur Rodeo needed to refund about 200 people who could get in on Saturday night.

“It’s the biggest rodeo we’ve ever had,” said Jim Harrell, rodeo chairman. “We had about 3,500 in attendance each night.”

A youth rodeo was held on Friday with the regular rodeo on Saturday and Sunday.

“We were very pleased with how everything turned out. Our grand entry was probably one of the best we’ve ever had and the crowd was great,” Harrell said.

Statler Wright from Beaver placed first in saddle bronc riding and won $609.2. Clayson Hutchings finished second, Scott Lauaki finished third and Lane Jensen fourth.

A total of 22 cowboys competed in the calf roping with Jesse Loveless coming out on top with a time of 8.4 seconds to win $788.73. Gates Handley placed second with Shane Hancock and Drake Wycherley tying for third place.

Malad, Idaho steer wrestler Olin Hannum, who competes on the PRCA circuit, finished first in the event at the Bit N Spur Rodeo. He won the event with a time of 3.3 seconds to earn $751.87. Erda’s Dawson Stewart finished second to win $563.90 with Whit Smith third and Matt Watson fourth.

Jacelyn Frost finished first in breakaway roping to win $1,098.24. Oaklee Sanders finished second with Kara Burns and Annie Christensen tying for third.

Denika Moody edged out McKenlie Kellett to win barrel racing and $812.54. Alyssa Boyd finished third and Darcy Grant fourth.

Hagen Peterson and Jace Nielsen captured team roping with a time of 5.1 seconds to win $1,077.50. Dallin Weight and CJ Rudd finished second, Kycen Winn and Jake Freeland third with Houston Thomas and Whit Crozie third.