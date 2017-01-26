Hooper woman to be sentenced for 2015 automobile homicide

A Hooper woman charged with automobile homicide in connection to a fatal, single-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 in August 2015 is scheduled for sentencing in 3rd District Court next week.

Ann Margaret Fearn, 49, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony automobile homicide criminal negligence as part of a plea deal with the state last August. In the plea deal, the charge was amended from a second-degree felony.

An investigation by the Utah Highway Patrol found Fearn may have been under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the accident, which enhanced the charges from prosecutors.

Gerald D. Bastian, 61, of West Haven was the only passenger in the pickup truck driven by Fearn and died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The accident occurred the morning of Aug. 26, 2015, when the pickup truck rolled and Bastian, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle.

Fearn was wearing a seatbelt but suffered significant injuries to her head and body as a result of the crash. Fearn was flown by medical helicopter to the University of Utah hospital for treatment.

A westbound lane of I-80 was closed for approximately 30 minutes following the accident, according to UHP.

Sentencing in the case has been rescheduled multiple times due to physical therapy and medical procedures Fearn has needed in the aftermath of the crash, according to court records.