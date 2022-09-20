Horacio Gilbert Lopez was called home Sept. 17, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Gilbert was born May 26, 1939, in Taos, New Mexico, to Horacio Felix and Rita Cardenas Lopez. He was the oldest of 14 children. Gilbert married the love of his life LaRae Provstgaard on Jan. 5, 1962. Together they shared 60 wonderful years and raised their beautiful children. He worked at Dugway proving grounds for many years after serving his country for 16 1/2 years. Gilbert was a master carpenter and enjoyed being in his workshop.

Gilbert is survived by his loving wife LaRae; son Chris R.; daughters Betheny (Daryl), Lori (Mike), Uriayah (Tamesha), Jessica (Ken), Shannon (Jeff); 11 grandchildren Trisha, Justin (Kristy), Melisa (Joe), Lacey (Nick), Meagan, Hollee (Matt), Micah (Marah), Chase (Christine), Park (Rachel), Gabby and Julian; 21 adoring great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and many siblings.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Tate Mortuary. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:45 a.m.