Horse killed in auto accident in Grantsville 

A horse was hit and killed in Grantsville by the Maverick station on state Route 36 last week.

On Feb. 25 around 8:25 p.m. a horse was loose and crossed the road at approximately 825 E Main Street in Grantsville by Maverick, according to Lt. Robert Sager with the Grantsville Police Department.

A vehicle struck the horse, causing its death.

The driver of the vehicle who hit the horse walked away with minor injuries, but the car they were driving had to be towed from the scene, according to Sager.

“The airbags went off and there was extensive damage to the vehicle,” said Sager.

No other injuries were reported.