Hoskins takes command of Dugway

New commander served in Kuwait as deputy director for security, protection ♦

Two years ago, Col. Sean Kirschner received the Dugway Proving Ground flag to signify the beginning of his command at the installation.

He passed those same colors to Major Gen. John Charlton, signifying the completion of his assignment, during a change of command ceremony Wednesday morning. Charlton is commanding general of U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

For Kirschner, the ceremony marked the end of his two years at the helm of Dugway. Col. Brant Hoskins, who received Dugway’s colors from Charlton during Wednesday’s ceremony, is now the commander of the facility. Hoskins most recently served as deputy director for Security and Protection for the joint task force of Operation Inherent Resolve, stationed in Kuwait.

Kirschner will now move on to a support officer role with United States Forces Korea where he will serve as chief of counter weapons of mass destruction.

Charlton thanked Kirschner for his work at Dugway, while acknowledging his next assignment is an important strategic position. He also commended Kirschner for his role in leading the installation during the Anthrax investigations at Dugway in 2015.

“The professional manner in which you and your team handled the extraordinary stresses that arose from the months of investigation, media inquiries and audits was nothing short of exemplary,” Charlton said.

In his remarks, Kirschner thanked his family, the staff and employees at Dugway and many others. He also praised Hoskins and said he couldn’t imagine a better command team to take over the installation.

“I am truly envious of the position you are in right now and only ask that you make the most of every waking minute,” Kirschner said. “This is truly an amazing place and your tour here will go by very quickly.”

Charlton had some simple advice for Hoskins on his new assignment.

“Treat the word command as both an honored noun and a powerful verb,” he said.

Hoskins reflected on the impact of Dugway’s work he observed while in the field for Operation Inherent Resolve, during conflict with the Islamic State.

“While there, I was personally and directly able to observe the fruits of Dugway Proving Ground’s efforts,” Hoskins said. “Make no mistake, your diligent work here is saving lives today and will continue to ensure that our men and women in uniform are trained and equipped to survive and win in the most dangerous environments.”

The ceremony included ceremonial salvos from howitzer artillery pieces, musical performances by the 23rd Army Band and a flyover by a Grey Eagle attack drone.