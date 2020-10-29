Hospital adds second full-time pediatrician to staff

Mountain West Medical Center added a second full-time pediatrician to its staff last week with the hiring of Dr. Gordon Duval. After substituting for Dr. Steven Rich at MWMC on occasion for a few years, Dr. Duval relocated from Nephi to Stansbury Park to join Dr. Rich in pediatrics at the Tooele hospital.

Both are doctors of osteopathic (DO) medicine.

Dr. Duval said DOs provide the same services as medical doctors, but also focus on the whole individual and consider lifestyle changes, exercise and dietary changes in treating their patients.

“In many ways the pediatrician is the tone-setter for the child,” Dr. Duval said.

He said any long-term issues with a person’s health usually show up during childhood. So, with the help of the parents, those issues can be addressed early.

“My most important responsibility as a pediatrician is to empower parents to best be able to take care of their kids. In my short time with a patient and the parent it is my responsibility to take care of the child and to talk to them and communicate with them, but I also think it is very important to be able to give parents the education and knowledge that they need get the optimum outcome and well-being for that child,” Dr. Duval said.

He loves to be around kids because of their unique view of the world and it allows him to acquire some of that same fascinating perspective.

Dr. Duval was born in Provo and raised in Utah County and graduated with a degree in nutritional science from BYU.

He first started working in the medical field in 2001 as an EMT. He attended medical school at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pennsylvania and completed an internship and residency at the University of Missouri Women and Children’s Hospital. In 2017, Dr. Duval started working as central Utah’s first pediatrician out of Nephi.

His family includes his wife Leona and children Christiana 10, Hannah 8, Rachel 6, David 4 and Emma 2.

To schedule an appointment call 435-882-9035. The office is Wellsprings Pediatrics, 196 East 2000 North, Tooele.

Pediatric care includes: Same-day sick visits for fever, cough, sore throat, ear pain, stomach ailments, etc., newborn care, well-child check-ups, immunizations, acne/other skin conditions treatment, developmental screenings, allergies and asthma management, ADHD, minor procedures such as stitches, wart removal, etc., sports physicals, adolescent depression and anxiety.