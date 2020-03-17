Hospital establishes alternate site to screen COVID-19 symptoms

But it is not a public, mass drive-thru test site ♦

Mountain West Medical Center has established an alternate care site at the hospital for testing and treatment of potential COVID-19 symptoms.

It is not a public, mass drive-thru testing site, according to a press release from MWMC. It is located on the hospital’s south end in the Imaging Pavilion, and has been developed to see patients seeking emergent medical attention for symptoms possibly related to COVID-19 exposure.

The release states the site is an extension of the 10-bed Emergency Department and will offer the same type of emergency services, including physician evaluation, diagnostic testing if deemed necessary by a physician, and an individualized plan of care for the patient.

In addition, MWMC will also utilize the Imaging Pavilion for COVID-19 testing of patients who have been seen and screened by their primary care providers..

Currently, only patients who have had orders placed by their primary care provider will be tested. The tests will be conducted at the Imaging Pavilion with the patients remaining in their vehicles during testing, the release states.