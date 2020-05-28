Hospital updates visitors policy

New visitor rules mesh with CDC and state guidelines ♦

Visitors to Mountain West Medical Center may notice a few changes on their next visit to the hospital.

Mountain West Medical Center announced that they have updated their visitor policy effective May 28 to reflect the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Utah Department of Health, according to Becky Trigg, MWMC public information officer.

“We are taking appropriate proactive measures to protect everyone who enters the facility from the potential spread of coronavirus,” Trigg said.

Some of the changes include there will be one entry point into the facility with temperature screening, hand sanitization, and face masking, universal masking is a requirement for everyone entering the hospital — the mask must cover nose and mouth at all times.

The policy change allows for patients to be accompanied by only one support person, age 18 or older. One parent or guardian will be allowed to accompany a pediatric patient.

Patients that are COVID-19 positive or persons under investigation of COVID-19 infection will be placed under isolation precautions and will not be allowed a support person except under special circumstances.

The new policy language also states that social distancing of six feet or greater whenever possible is advised.

Friends and family can still call patient rooms. Patients can access the hospital’s free Wi-Fi network, allowing patients the opportunity to use FaceTime and other video communication applications.

The hospital’s visitors policy is subject to change without notification depending on the direction of COVID-19 response or any other cause, Trigg said.